Luis Arraez and Ryan McMahon are two of the players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies meet at LoanDepot park on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 87 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .254/.335/.462 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has collected 78 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .240/.322/.369 so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Garrett Stats

The Marlins will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett (5-2) for his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Garrett has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jul. 15 4.2 6 4 4 5 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 5.0 6 3 3 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 5.2 7 3 3 6 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 5.0 3 1 1 2 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 7.0 3 2 1 13 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Peter Lambert's player props with BetMGM.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 134 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 28 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .376/.425/.463 on the season.

Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles and four RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4-for-5 0 0 1 5 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 85 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .247/.343/.512 on the season.

Soler brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.