Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .240 with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 83 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this season (26.5%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.275
|AVG
|.201
|.357
|OBP
|.282
|.433
|SLG
|.299
|19
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|13
|28/20
|K/BB
|41/17
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.90 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.90, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.