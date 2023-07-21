Friday, Alan Trejo and the Colorado Rockies square off against the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 16, when he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI against the Yankees.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .240 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 51.2% of his games this year (21 of 41), Trejo has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In 11 games this season (26.8%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this season (22.0%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .242 AVG .237 .262 OBP .274 .355 SLG .305 5 XBH 4 1 HR 0 11 RBI 3 12/2 K/BB 16/3 1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings