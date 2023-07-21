Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 21
Friday, Alan Trejo and the Colorado Rockies square off against the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 16, when he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI against the Yankees.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .240 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 51.2% of his games this year (21 of 41), Trejo has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In 11 games this season (26.8%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this season (22.0%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.237
|.262
|OBP
|.274
|.355
|SLG
|.305
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|3
|12/2
|K/BB
|16/3
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
