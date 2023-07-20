The Group A matchup between Norway and New Zealand, which is their first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, kicks off at 3:00 AM ET on July 20 at Eden Park.

The matchup is on FOX US, if you're searching for how to watch.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Norway vs. New Zealand

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Norway Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away New Zealand July 20 - Away Switzerland July 25 - Away Philippines July 30 - Home

Norway's Recent Performance

Norway reached the quarterfinals of the most recent World Cup (in 2019) and was eliminated by England 3-0.

Isabell Herlovsen concluded the competition with two goals.

Additionally, Karina Saevik added one assist.

Norway is 0-2-2 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it went 4-1-5 in such matches (-8 goal differential).

Norway's last game against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it drew with Sweden 3-3 on April 11.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Norway's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Cecilie Fiskerstrand #1

Anja Sonstevold #2

Sara Horte #3

Tuva Hansen #4

Guro Bergsvand #5

Maren Mjelde #6

Ingrid Syrstad Engen #7

Vilde Boe Risa #8

Karina Saevik #9

Caroline Graham Hansen #10

Guro Reiten #11

Guro Pettersen #12

Thea Bjelde #13

Ada Hegerberg #14

Amalie Eikeland #15

Mathilde Harviken #16

Julie Blakstad #17

Frida Maanum #18

Marit Bratberg Lund #19

Emilie Haavi #20

Anna Josendal #21

Sophie Roman Haug #22

Aurora Mikalsen #23

New Zealand Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Norway July 20 - Home Philippines July 25 - Home Switzerland July 30 - Away

New Zealand's Recent Performance

At the 2019 World Cup, held in France, New Zealand did not make it past the group stage after going winless (0-0-3).

New Zealand was 1-1-6 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring five goals and giving up 17. This year, its record is 1-0-6 against fellow World Cup squads (two goals scored, 20 conceded).

New Zealand's 2-0 win over Vietnam earlier this year on July 10 was the last time that New Zealand squared off against a team playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

New Zealand's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster