Australia vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 20
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Group B matchup between Australia and Ireland, which is their first contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup, kicks off at 6:00 AM ET on July 20 at ANZ Stadium.
You'll want to check out FOX US for the upcoming matchup between Australia and Ireland.
How to Watch Australia vs. Ireland
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: ANZ Stadium
Australia Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Ireland
|July 20
|-
|Home
|Nigeria
|July 27
|-
|Home
|Canada
|July 31
|-
|Away
Australia's Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, Australia lost in a shootout to Norway.
- Sam Kerr scored five goals over the course of the tournament.
- Emily Gielnik was good for two assists in that tournament.
- So far this year, Australia is 3-0-0 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +6. In 2022, it went 6-1-4 in such matches (+6 goal differential).
- Australia's 1-0 win over France earlier this year on July 14 was the last time it matched up against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Lydia Williams #1
- Courtney Nevin #2
- Aivi Luik #3
- Clare Polkinghorne #4
- Cortnee Vine #5
- Clare Wheeler #6
- Steph Catley #7
- Alexandra Chidiac #8
- Caitlin Foord #9
- Emily van Egmond #10
- Mary Fowler #11
- Teagan Micah #12
- Tameka Yallop #13
- Alanna Kennedy #14
- Clare Hunt #15
- Hayley Raso #16
- Kyah Simon #17
- Mackenzie Arnold #18
- Katrina Gorry #19
- Sam Kerr #20
- Ellie Carpenter #21
- Charlotte Grant #22
- Kyra Cooney-Cross #23
Ireland Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Australia
|July 20
|-
|Away
|Canada
|July 26
|-
|Away
|Nigeria
|July 31
|-
|Home
Ireland's Recent Performance
- Ireland wasn't one of the 24 countries that took part in the 2019 World Cup, as it didn't qualify.
- So far this year, Ireland is 1-1-3 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -5. In 2022, it went 1-0-0 in such matches (+4 goal differential).
- Ireland's 3-0 loss to France earlier this year on July 6 was the last time it squared off against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Ireland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Courtney Brosnan #1
- Claire O'Riordan #2
- Chloe Mustaki #3
- Louise Quinn #4
- Niamh Fahey #5
- Megan Connolly #6
- Diane Caldwell #7
- Ruesha Littlejohn #8
- Amber Barrett #9
- Denise O'Sullivan #10
- Katie McCabe #11
- Lily Agg #12
- Aine O'Gorman #13
- Heather Payne #14
- Lucy Quinn #15
- Grace Moloney #16
- Sinead Farrelly #17
- Kyra Carusa #18
- Abbie Larkin #19
- Marissa Sheva #20
- Ciara Grant #21
- Isibeal Atkinson #22
- Megan Walsh #23
