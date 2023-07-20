The Group B matchup between Australia and Ireland, which is their first contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup, kicks off at 6:00 AM ET on July 20 at ANZ Stadium.

Australia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Ireland July 20 - Home Nigeria July 27 - Home Canada July 31 - Away

Australia's Recent Performance

In the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, Australia lost in a shootout to Norway.

Sam Kerr scored five goals over the course of the tournament.

Emily Gielnik was good for two assists in that tournament.

So far this year, Australia is 3-0-0 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +6. In 2022, it went 6-1-4 in such matches (+6 goal differential).

Australia's 1-0 win over France earlier this year on July 14 was the last time it matched up against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Lydia Williams #1

Courtney Nevin #2

Aivi Luik #3

Clare Polkinghorne #4

Cortnee Vine #5

Clare Wheeler #6

Steph Catley #7

Alexandra Chidiac #8

Caitlin Foord #9

Emily van Egmond #10

Mary Fowler #11

Teagan Micah #12

Tameka Yallop #13

Alanna Kennedy #14

Clare Hunt #15

Hayley Raso #16

Kyah Simon #17

Mackenzie Arnold #18

Katrina Gorry #19

Sam Kerr #20

Ellie Carpenter #21

Charlotte Grant #22

Kyra Cooney-Cross #23

Ireland Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Australia July 20 - Away Canada July 26 - Away Nigeria July 31 - Home

Ireland's Recent Performance

Ireland wasn't one of the 24 countries that took part in the 2019 World Cup, as it didn't qualify.

So far this year, Ireland is 1-1-3 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -5. In 2022, it went 1-0-0 in such matches (+4 goal differential).

Ireland's 3-0 loss to France earlier this year on July 6 was the last time it squared off against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

