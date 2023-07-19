Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:23 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 19 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 87 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .466.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 45th in slugging.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (59 of 90), with multiple hits 22 times (24.4%).
- He has gone deep in 14 games this season (15.6%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- McMahon has an RBI in 29 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.266
|AVG
|.247
|.342
|OBP
|.330
|.479
|SLG
|.453
|20
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|19
|65/19
|K/BB
|53/21
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Bielak (4-5) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.