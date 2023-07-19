Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Wednesday at Coors Field against Brandon Bielak, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

Rockies vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 91 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Colorado ranks 16th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 415 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.63 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.537 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Austin Gomber (8-7) will make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the New York Yankees.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees W 7-2 Home Austin Gomber Carlos Rodón 7/15/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Connor Seabold Clarke Schmidt 7/16/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Chase Anderson Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Jake Bird Hunter Brown 7/19/2023 Astros - Home Austin Gomber Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins - Away Connor Seabold Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins - Away Chase Anderson Jesús Luzardo 7/23/2023 Marlins - Away - Edward Cabrera 7/24/2023 Nationals - Away Austin Gomber Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals - Away - Trevor Williams

