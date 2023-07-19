On Wednesday, Nolan Jones (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .279 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Jones has gotten a hit in 25 of 40 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has an RBI in 12 of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .265 AVG .294 .333 OBP .385 .515 SLG .471 7 XBH 8 5 HR 2 11 RBI 6 22/7 K/BB 29/9 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings