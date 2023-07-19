Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:23 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and two RBI), battle starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .243 with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks.
- Profar has had a hit in 53 of 82 games this season (64.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Profar has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this year (35 of 82), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.281
|AVG
|.201
|.365
|OBP
|.282
|.443
|SLG
|.299
|19
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|13
|28/20
|K/BB
|41/17
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Bielak (4-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.79, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
