C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:23 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
C.J. Cron -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 19 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Yankees.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Cron enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .278 with two homers.
- In 33 of 51 games this season (64.7%) Cron has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).
- In 15.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron has an RBI in 16 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 51 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.272
|AVG
|.232
|.320
|OBP
|.275
|.478
|SLG
|.432
|11
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|12
|26/6
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 110 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Bielak (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.79 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, July 9 against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
