The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 85 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (58 of 89), with more than one hit 21 times (23.6%).

In 13 games this season, he has homered (14.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 31.5% of his games this season, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40 of 89 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .261 AVG .247 .339 OBP .330 .461 SLG .453 19 XBH 18 7 HR 7 26 RBI 19 64/19 K/BB 53/21 2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings