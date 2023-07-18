Chas McCormick leads the Houston Astros (52-42) into a matchup against the Colorado Rockies (36-58) after his two-homer performance in a 9-8 victory over the Angels. It starts at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-6) to the mound, while Jake Bird (2-1) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Bird - COL (2-1, 3.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Bird

The Rockies will look to Bird (2-1) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .265 against him this season. He has a 3.70 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 43 games.

Jake Bird vs. Astros

He will take the hill against an Astros offense that ranks 15th in the league with 801 total hits (on a .251 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .413 (12th in the league) with 115 total home runs (10th in MLB action).

Bird has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Astros this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (6-6) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8, when he threw three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.21 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .258 in 17 games this season.

He has eight quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Brown has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

The 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.21), 51st in WHIP (1.330), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.