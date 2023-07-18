Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 89 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 286 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 411 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Rockies rank 23rd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.541 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Jake Bird will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, throwing two-thirds of an inning of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing three hits.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Giants L 5-3 Away Connor Seabold Ryan Walker 7/9/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees W 7-2 Home Austin Gomber Carlos Rodón 7/15/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Connor Seabold Clarke Schmidt 7/16/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Chase Anderson Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros - Home Jake Bird Hunter Brown 7/19/2023 Astros - Home Austin Gomber Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins - Away Connor Seabold Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins - Away Chase Anderson - 7/23/2023 Marlins - Away - Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals - Away Austin Gomber Patrick Corbin

