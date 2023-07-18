Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros will see Jake Bird on the mound for the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a two-game series, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+180). Houston (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the matchup is set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -225 +180 12 -110 -110 -2.5 -105 -115

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (40.2%) in those games.

Colorado has a record of 1-14 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of its 93 opportunities.

The Rockies are 11-8-0 against the spread in their 19 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-25 14-33 16-22 20-36 22-42 14-16

