Tuesday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (52-42) versus the Colorado Rockies (36-58) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on July 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-6) to the mound, while Jake Bird (2-1) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (40.2%) in those games.

This year, Colorado has won one of 15 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (411 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.65 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule