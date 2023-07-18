Nolan Jones -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 134 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Yankees.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .288 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Jones has picked up a hit in 25 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 39), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (30.8%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (12.8%).

He has scored in 16 games this year (41.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .281 AVG .294 .352 OBP .385 .547 SLG .471 7 XBH 8 5 HR 2 11 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 29/9 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings