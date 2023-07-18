On Tuesday, Harold Castro (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has 10 doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .276.
  • Castro has picked up a hit in 40 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Castro has had at least one RBI in 25.4% of his games this season (16 of 63), with more than one RBI six times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 17 games this year (27.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 30
.296 AVG .255
.293 OBP .290
.347 SLG .340
5 XBH 6
0 HR 1
14 RBI 9
24/0 K/BB 21/5
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • The Astros will send Brown (6-6) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 46th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
