C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, C.J. Cron (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Yankees.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .250.
- In 64.0% of his games this season (32 of 50), Cron has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 16 games this year (32.0%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 21 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.270
|AVG
|.232
|.313
|OBP
|.275
|.472
|SLG
|.432
|10
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|12
|26/6
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.21), 51st in WHIP (1.330), and 10th in K/9 (10.6).
