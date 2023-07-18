On Tuesday, C.J. Cron (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Yankees.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .250.

In 64.0% of his games this season (32 of 50), Cron has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 16 games this year (32.0%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 21 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .270 AVG .232 .313 OBP .275 .472 SLG .432 10 XBH 9 4 HR 5 16 RBI 12 26/6 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings