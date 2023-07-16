Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the New York Yankees-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Sunday, starting at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a .254/.333/.459 slash line so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 77 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .243/.324/.375 so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 15 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (9-2) for his 20th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Cole has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.85 ERA ranks ninth, 1.120 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 20th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 8 7.1 5 3 3 5 1 at Cardinals Jul. 2 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 4.2 9 3 3 7 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 7.1 4 1 1 8 1 at Mets Jun. 14 6.0 4 1 1 8 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 37 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.331/.423 on the year.

Torres will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 14 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 82 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a .257/.346/.401 slash line on the year.

Rizzo heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

