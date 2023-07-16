The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has a double and two walks while batting .167.

Toglia has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

In nine games played this season, he has not homered.

Toglia has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 .176 AVG .143 .263 OBP .143 .176 SLG .286 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 5/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings