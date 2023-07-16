Harold Castro -- batting .321 with two doubles and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .283 with 10 doubles, a home run and five walks.

Castro has had a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.1%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Castro has driven in a run in 16 games this year (25.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 games this season (27.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .312 AVG .255 .309 OBP .290 .366 SLG .340 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 14 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings