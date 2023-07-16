The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.

In 62 of 86 games this season (72.1%) Tovar has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 86), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has had an RBI in 32 games this season (37.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .296 AVG .227 .333 OBP .259 .481 SLG .373 18 XBH 14 5 HR 4 26 RBI 19 40/6 K/BB 46/7 2 SB 2

