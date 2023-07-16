Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:27 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .271 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 79th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (25.9%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (11.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (16.0%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (28.4%), including four games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.307
|AVG
|.236
|.353
|OBP
|.299
|.521
|SLG
|.333
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|27/12
|K/BB
|39/12
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 103 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (9-2) to make his 20th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.85), 18th in WHIP (1.120), and 20th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
