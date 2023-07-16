C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:27 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, C.J. Cron (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Yankees.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .251 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- In 31 of 49 games this season (63.3%) Cron has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (15 of 49), with more than one RBI four times (8.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (40.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.274
|AVG
|.232
|.319
|OBP
|.275
|.452
|SLG
|.432
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|12
|24/6
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 103 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Yankees will send Cole (9-2) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.85), 18th in WHIP (1.120), and 20th in K/9 (9.5).
