Rockies vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 15
Saturday's game features the New York Yankees (49-43) and the Colorado Rockies (35-57) clashing at Coors Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 8-6 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 15.
The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (4-6) for the Yankees and Connor Seabold (1-6) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 8, Rockies 7.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (40%) in those games.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 15 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (400 total runs).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 5
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Chase Anderson vs J.P. France
|July 7
|@ Giants
|W 5-2
|Austin Gomber vs Ross Stripling
|July 8
|@ Giants
|L 5-3
|Connor Seabold vs Ryan Walker
|July 9
|@ Giants
|L 1-0
|Kyle Freeland vs Logan Webb
|July 14
|Yankees
|W 7-2
|Austin Gomber vs Carlos Rodón
|July 15
|Yankees
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Clarke Schmidt
|July 16
|Yankees
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Gerrit Cole
|July 18
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 21
|@ Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Braxton Garrett
|July 22
|@ Marlins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.