The New York Yankees (49-43) visit the Colorado Rockies (35-57) on Saturday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (4-6) for the Yankees and Connor Seabold (1-6) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (4-6, 4.40 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-6, 6.65 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-6) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.65 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 70 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 6.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.

Seabold has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Seabold has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season entering this matchup.

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (4-6) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing scoreless two-thirds of an inning of relief without allowing a hit.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, a 3.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.386 in 19 games this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 18 starts this season, Schmidt has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

