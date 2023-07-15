Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on July 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Yankees.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .300 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Grichuk is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Grichuk has gotten a hit in 40 of 55 games this year (72.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (34.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 55), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Grichuk has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (18 of 55), with more than one RBI four times (7.3%).
- He has scored in 26 of 55 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.337
|AVG
|.263
|.395
|OBP
|.333
|.519
|SLG
|.424
|14
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|26/7
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.