As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 128-ranked Andrea Vavassori and No. 179 Genaro Alberto Olivieri will be going head-to-head at Bastad Tennis Stadium in Båstad, Sweden.

Nordea Open Info

Tournament: Nordea Open

Nordea Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 16

July 16 TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Andrea Vavassori vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Vavassori (-190) Olivieri (+140) Damir Dzumhur vs. Francesco Maestrelli Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Maestrelli (-150) Dzumhur (+110) Andrea Collarini vs. Enzo Couacaud Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:50 AM ET Collarini (-130) Couacaud (-105) Filip Misolic vs. Karl Friberg Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:50 AM ET Misolic (-250) Friberg (+175) Hugo Dellien vs. Luca Nardi Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:10 AM ET Nardi (-135) Dellien (+100) Viktor Durasovic vs. Jozef Kovalik Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:10 AM ET Kovalik (-225) Durasovic (+160) Timofey Skatov vs. Denis Yevseyev Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:30 AM ET Skatov (-350) Yevseyev (+250) Pavel Kotov vs. Max Dahlin Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 AM ET Kotov (-1200) Dahlin (+600)

