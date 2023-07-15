On Saturday, Nolan Jones (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Yankees.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .293 with eight doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Jones has gotten a hit in 24 of 37 games this season (64.9%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (24.3%).

In 16.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (29.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (10.8%).

In 40.5% of his games this season (15 of 37), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .291 AVG .294 .371 OBP .385 .545 SLG .471 6 XBH 8 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/7 K/BB 29/9 4 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings