Sportsbooks have listed player props for Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts and others when the New York Mets host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mets vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has put up 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .236/.317/.472 slash line on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 7 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 2 at Diamondbacks Jul. 6 5-for-5 3 1 1 12 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has recorded 64 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .208/.310/.492 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 6 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 94 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 54 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .278/.379/.583 so far this year.

Betts hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Jul. 7 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 32 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 63 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .323/.400/.560 so far this year.

Freeman heads into this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with five doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 14 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 7 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.