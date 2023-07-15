On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.

Profar has recorded a hit in 51 of 79 games this year (64.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (25.3%).

He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 79), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Profar has had an RBI in 22 games this season (27.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 79 games (41.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .281 AVG .201 .361 OBP .282 .444 SLG .299 18 XBH 9 3 HR 3 19 RBI 13 26/19 K/BB 41/17 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings