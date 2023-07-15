Harold Castro is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Giants) he went 2-for-3 with a double.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +220) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has nine doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .281.

Castro has picked up a hit in 39 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 61 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 26.2% of his games this year, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 games this season (27.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .308 AVG .255 .304 OBP .290 .352 SLG .340 4 XBH 6 0 HR 1 14 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings