Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on July 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.3%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In 28.8% of his games this season (23 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.314
|AVG
|.236
|.355
|OBP
|.299
|.533
|SLG
|.333
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|26/11
|K/BB
|39/12
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
