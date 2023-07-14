Rockies vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's contest between the New York Yankees (49-42) and Colorado Rockies (34-57) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on July 14.
The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (0-1, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (7-7, 6.40 ERA).
Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have been victorious in 31, or 39.2%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Colorado has won eight of 33 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (393 total, 4.3 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.71 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 4
|@ Astros
|L 4-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Brandon Bielak
|July 5
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Chase Anderson vs J.P. France
|July 7
|@ Giants
|W 5-2
|Austin Gomber vs Ross Stripling
|July 8
|@ Giants
|L 5-3
|Connor Seabold vs Ryan Walker
|July 9
|@ Giants
|L 1-0
|Kyle Freeland vs Logan Webb
|July 14
|Yankees
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Carlos Rodón
|July 15
|Yankees
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Clarke Schmidt
|July 16
|Yankees
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Gerrit Cole
|July 18
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 21
|@ Marlins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
