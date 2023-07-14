Friday's contest between the New York Yankees (49-42) and Colorado Rockies (34-57) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on July 14.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (0-1, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (7-7, 6.40 ERA).

Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream:

Rockies vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been victorious in 31, or 39.2%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won eight of 33 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (393 total, 4.3 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.71 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule