Kris Bryant is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has seven doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .261.

In 67.2% of his games this year (39 of 58), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (29.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (25.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (5.2%).

In 22 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .252 AVG .270 .333 OBP .344 .374 SLG .374 7 XBH 6 3 HR 3 11 RBI 8 17/11 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings