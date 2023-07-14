How to Watch the Giants vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Blake Sabol and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Friday at PNC Park against Rich Hill, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 106 total home runs.
- San Francisco is 14th in baseball, slugging .407.
- The Giants have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).
- San Francisco has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (416 total runs).
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- San Francisco's 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.256).
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 81 home runs as a team.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 379 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
- The Pirates rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.385 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- So far this year, Stripling has not registered a quality start.
- Stripling is looking to collect his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 outings this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hill (7-9) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 19th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Hill has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-0
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Logan Gilbert
|7/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Tommy Milone
|7/7/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-2
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Austin Gomber
|7/8/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Connor Seabold
|7/9/2023
|Rockies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Kyle Freeland
|7/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Rich Hill
|7/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Johan Oviedo
|7/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bobby Miller
|7/6/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Julio Urías
|7/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-3
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Zac Gallen
|7/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Nelson
|7/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Away
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|Zach Davies
|7/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Ross Stripling
|7/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Alex Cobb
|7/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|-
|7/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Shane Bieber
|7/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Aaron Civale
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.