Elias Diaz is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .277 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 67.1% of his games this season (53 of 79), with more than one hit 21 times (26.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.2% of his games this year, Diaz has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (29.1%), including four games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .321 AVG .236 .358 OBP .299 .545 SLG .333 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 26/10 K/BB 39/12 1 SB 0

