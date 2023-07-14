Justin Verlander will start for the New York Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 149 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (494 total).

The Dodgers' .331 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets' 114 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

New York is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Mets rank 20th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

New York has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 405 (4.5 per game).

The Mets have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Mets rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

New York has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Mets rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.350 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (6-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.76 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, July 7 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Urias is looking to record his seventh quality start of the year.

Urias has nine starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mets' Verlander (3-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Pirates L 9-7 Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels W 11-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels W 10-5 Home Alex Vesia Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets - Away Julio Urías Justin Verlander 7/15/2023 Mets - Away - Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/18/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/19/2023 Orioles - Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Kodai Senga Tommy Henry 7/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-0 Away Carlos Carrasco Ryne Nelson 7/7/2023 Padres W 7-5 Away Justin Verlander Yu Darvish 7/8/2023 Padres L 3-1 Away David Peterson Blake Snell 7/9/2023 Padres L 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Musgrove 7/14/2023 Dodgers - Home Justin Verlander Julio Urías 7/15/2023 Dodgers - Home Kodai Senga - 7/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Max Scherzer - 7/18/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/19/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/20/2023 White Sox - Home - -

