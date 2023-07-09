Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-9) battle A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (16-2) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Target Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on BSN and FOX Networks.

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Aces

Minnesota puts up an average of 79.9 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 78.4 Las Vegas gives up to opponents.

The Lynx are 8-3 when they shoot higher than 41.8% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 30.9% from three-point distance this season. That's 2.1 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (33%).

The Lynx have a 6-3 record when the team hits more than 33% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and Minnesota rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 0.1 fewer rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx are putting up 81.9 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is two more than their average for the season (79.9).

Minnesota is ceding 81.4 points per contest in its previous 10 games, which is 1.4 fewer points than it is allowing for the season (82.8).

The Lynx are sinking 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game in their previous 10 games (6.4) compared to their season average (6.5), and they are posting a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 games (29.2%) compared to their season mark (30.9%).

Lynx Injuries