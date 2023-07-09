On Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Target Center, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-9) face A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (16-2), beginning at 7:00 PM ET on BSN and FOX Networks.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN and FOX Networks
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-13.5) 171.5 -1400 +850 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-13.5) 171.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-13.5) 170.5 -1000 +550 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-14.5) 170.5 -1300 +675 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
  • The Lynx have compiled a 10-7-0 record against the spread this year.
  • When playing as at least 13.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-5.
  • Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Aces games have hit the over nine out of 17 times this season.
  • Lynx games have hit the over eight out of 18 times this season.

