On Sunday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is batting .261 with seven doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

In 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%) Bryant has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.5%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bryant has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 57 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .252 AVG .270 .333 OBP .347 .374 SLG .378 7 XBH 6 3 HR 3 11 RBI 8 17/11 K/BB 24/12 0 SB 0

