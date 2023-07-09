After hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .262.

In 72.3% of his games this year (60 of 83), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (20.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (10.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (37.3%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (12.0%).

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (43.4%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .292 AVG .231 .331 OBP .265 .481 SLG .381 17 XBH 14 5 HR 4 25 RBI 19 39/6 K/BB 46/7 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings