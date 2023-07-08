2023 U.S. Women’s Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Bailey Tardy currently leads the way (-7, +1600 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open .
U.S. Women’s Open Third Round Information
- Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards
U.S. Women’s Open Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +150
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|1st
|Round 2
|71
|-1
|4
|3
|7th
Allisen Corpuz
- Tee Time: 4:36 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +550
Corpuz Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|4
|1
|3rd
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|3rd
Hae-Ran Ryu
- Tee Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +900
Ryu Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|5
|2
|3rd
|Round 2
|72
|E
|2
|2
|13th
Leona Maguire
- Tee Time: 4:14 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Maguire Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|5
|2
|3rd
|Round 2
|74
|+2
|3
|5
|35th
Bailey Tardy
- Tee Time: 4:36 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Tardy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|2
|1
|3rd
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|4
|2
|1st
U.S. Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Nasa Hataoka
|5th (-1)
|+1600
|Rose Zhang
|11th (+1)
|+1800
|Ayaka Furue
|7th (E)
|+2200
|Jiyai Shin
|7th (E)
|+2800
|In-gee Chun
|7th (E)
|+3300
|Xiyu Lin
|11th (+1)
|+3300
|Minjee Lee
|11th (+1)
|+4000
|Ruoning Yin
|11th (+1)
|+4000
|Angel Yin
|7th (E)
|+5500
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|21st (+2)
|+6600
