Alan Trejo returns to action for the Colorado Rockies against Ryan Walker and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 10, when he went 0-for-2 with an RBI against the Padres.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is batting .241 with eight doubles and five walks.
  • Trejo has recorded a hit in 19 of 37 games this season (51.4%), including six multi-hit games (16.2%).
  • He has not homered in his 37 games this season.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (27.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 37 games (21.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.250 AVG .232
.271 OBP .271
.321 SLG .304
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
10 RBI 3
11/2 K/BB 16/3
1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
  • Walker makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty threw one inning against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.