Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alan Trejo returns to action for the Colorado Rockies against Ryan Walker and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 10, when he went 0-for-2 with an RBI against the Padres.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .241 with eight doubles and five walks.
- Trejo has recorded a hit in 19 of 37 games this season (51.4%), including six multi-hit games (16.2%).
- He has not homered in his 37 games this season.
- Trejo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (27.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 37 games (21.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.232
|.271
|OBP
|.271
|.321
|SLG
|.304
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/3
|1
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty threw one inning against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
