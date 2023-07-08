Adam Hadwin will play at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run, taking place from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a bet on Hadwin at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Adam Hadwin Insights

Hadwin has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Hadwin has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hadwin has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Hadwin will look to make the cut for the fourth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -6 279 0 19 1 4 $2.9M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Hadwin's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 13th.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

The average course Hadwin has played in the past year has been 92 yards longer than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Hadwin's Last Time Out

Hadwin was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 87th percentile of the field.

His 3.56-stroke average on the 62 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 97th percentile of the field.

Hadwin shot better than 74% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Hadwin fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hadwin carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Hadwin recorded more birdies or better (15) than the field average of 5.9 on the 62 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent outing, Hadwin did not have a bogey or worse on any of the 62 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Hadwin ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic carding a birdie or better on 11 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hadwin had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Hadwin Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

