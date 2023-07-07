Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Giants on July 7, 2023
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:52 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon and LaMonte Wade Jr are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants meet at Oracle Park on Friday (first pitch at 10:15 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 80 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .257/.341/.466 slash line on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has recorded 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .246/.328/.382 on the season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Wade Stats
- Wade has put up 70 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .279/.410/.446 slash line on the year.
- Wade hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.D. Davis Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Davis Stats
- J.D. Davis has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .282/.357/.451 so far this year.
Davis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
