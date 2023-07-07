Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Friday.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 78 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 385 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.81 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.566 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (6-7) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Detroit Tigers.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Tigers W 8-5 Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Peter Lambert Brendan White 7/2/2023 Tigers L 14-9 Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros L 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Bielak 7/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Ross Stripling 7/8/2023 Giants - Away Connor Seabold - 7/9/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/15/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/16/2023 Yankees - Home - -

