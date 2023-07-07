How to Watch the Rockies vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Friday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rockies Player Props
|Giants vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 78 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored 385 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.81 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.566 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (6-7) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 18th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Gomber has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-5
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/1/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Brendan White
|7/2/2023
|Tigers
|L 14-9
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Matt Manning
|7/4/2023
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Bielak
|7/5/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|J.P. France
|7/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Ross Stripling
|7/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|-
|7/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Logan Webb
|7/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.