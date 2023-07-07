Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (47-40) and the Colorado Rockies (33-55) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Giants securing the victory. First pitch is at 10:15 PM on July 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-2) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (6-7) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Rockies have won in 30, or 39.5%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 13-34 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (385 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.81) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule