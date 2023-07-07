Friday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) and the Atlanta Braves (58-28) matching up at Tropicana Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 7.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-2, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Charlie Morton (8-6, 3.57 ERA).

Rays vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Rays vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

The Rays have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 51 (68%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 51-24, a 68% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 494.

The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games.

The Braves have been victorious in five of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Atlanta has won five of six games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.7 runs per game (487 total).

The Braves have the third-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 1 @ Mariners L 8-3 Tyler Glasnow vs George Kirby July 2 @ Mariners L 7-6 Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo July 4 Phillies L 3-1 Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola July 5 Phillies L 8-4 Zack Littell vs Taijuan Walker July 6 Phillies L 3-1 Shawn Armstrong vs Cristopher Sanchez July 7 Braves - Tyler Glasnow vs Charlie Morton July 8 Braves - Taj Bradley vs Spencer Strider July 9 Braves - Zach Eflin vs Bryce Elder July 14 @ Royals - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Royals - TBA vs TBA July 16 @ Royals - TBA vs TBA

Braves Schedule