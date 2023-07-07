The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .246 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.

Profar has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has homered in five games this year (6.6%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (28.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.5%).

In 33 games this season (43.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .288 AVG .200 .369 OBP .285 .455 SLG .303 18 XBH 9 3 HR 3 19 RBI 13 24/19 K/BB 38/17 1 SB 0

